IDF announces deaths of four soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip

Four soldiers were killed in battle in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday night.

The soldiers were Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, St.-Sgt. Danila Diakov, Sgt. Yahav Maayan, and Sgt. Eliav Astuker.

Fedorenko, 37, was from Bat Yam, and was a truck driver in the IDF's 79th Battalion in the 14th Brigade.

The other three soldiers were much younger and were all part of the 931st Battalion in the Nahal Brigade.

Diakov, 21, was from Ma'ale Adumim. Maayan, 19, was from Modi’in. Astuker, 19, was from Ashdod.

The IDF also stated that a reservist officer in the Nahal Brigade and a soldier in the 931st Battalion were severely wounded on Saturday. Both were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The four soldiers were killed after terrorists ambushed an IDF convoy traveling through Beit Hanoun and detonated an explosive device, according to Army Radio.

Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Guy Ifrach issued a statement regarding Diakov's death, referring to him as a "hero of Israel" and saying that his "heart goes out to his dear family members."

Modi'in Mayor Haim Bivas stated that Maayan's funeral will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the city's military cemetery.

"On behalf of the city's residents, I send my sincere condolences to his parents - Gali and Nir, to his siblings - Gaya, Jonathan, Agam and Noya, and to his entire grieving family," he said.

This is a developing story.