'Hope to an entire region': World leaders react to ceasefire-hostage deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed a ceasefire deal in Gaza on Wednesday between Israel and Palestinian terrorists Hamas, stressing that the "priority now must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict."

"The United Nations stands ready to support the implementation of this deal and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief to the countless Palestinians who continue to suffer," he told reporters.

European reactions

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen celebrated the news Hamas had agreed to a hostage-ceasefire deal on Wednesday.

"I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long," the EU official wrote on X/Twitter. "Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict."

German foreign secretary Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday said there is hope that hostages will finally be released and that deaths in Gaza will come to an end. Supporters of Israeli hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, react to news on the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, during a protest to demand a deal to bring every hostage home, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Her remarks follow negotiators reaching a phased deal to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Baerbock said in her statement in a post on X that everyone who bears responsibility should now ensure that this opportunity is seized.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo insisted, “After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza. Let’s hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help.”

"After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared in a statement. "For the innocent Palestinians whose homes turned into a warzone overnight and the many who have lost their lives, this ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza.

My statement on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/eLbgaTr4dP — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 15, 2025

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people - grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state."

Middle East reacts

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed on Wednesday the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to a post on X.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of a fast delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters in Ankara the ceasefire deal was an important step for regional stability. Fidan also said Turkish efforts for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would continue.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called for calm in the Gaza Strip between now and Jan. 19 when the ceasefire deal takes effect.