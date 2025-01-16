Jerusalem Post
Jewish man scales Western Wall to ascend Temple Mount

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Jewish man climbed the Western Wall, a holy site in Jerusalem, in order to ascend the Temple Mount on Thursday, the Chief Rabbinate confirmed. 

The individual reportedly desecrated the religious site by climbing the stones and placing signs. 

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, condemned the desecration of the site and the unprecedented act, claiming he acted against halacha (Jewish law) by ascending the Temple Mount, climbing the holy stones, and placing signage on the Western Wall.

