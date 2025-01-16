Jewish man scales Western Wall to ascend Temple Mount

A Jewish man climbed the Western Wall, a holy site in Jerusalem, in order to ascend the Temple Mount on Thursday, the Chief Rabbinate confirmed.

יהודי שעלה להר הבית הבוקר עשה זאת באמצעות טיפוס על אבני הכותל המערבי ובנוסף, תלה שלטים על האבנים @GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/rMivVoYtkv — נועם נקש || Noam Nakash (@nakash_noam) January 16, 2025

The individual reportedly desecrated the religious site by climbing the stones and placing signs.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, condemned the desecration of the site and the unprecedented act, claiming he acted against halacha (Jewish law) by ascending the Temple Mount, climbing the holy stones, and placing signage on the Western Wall.