10 IDF soldiers injured from explosion during weapons display on base in South

Three IDF soldiers were moderately injured, and seven others sustained light injuries on Wednesday night when a weapon exploded during a training exercise at the Engineering Corps Training Base in the Negev, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been notified, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Earlier in the day, soldiers participated in classroom sessions, which included a display of Hezbollah weapons, such as explosive devices, as part of a workshop on explosive threats conducted for trainees.

At approximately 9 p.m., during one of the sessions, a rocket from the display exploded inside the classroom, injuring 10 soldiers with injuries ranging from light to moderate. IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Immediate evacuations and investigations

“The cause of the explosion is under investigation,” the statement read.

In response, the base commander and other officers evacuated the injured and initiated a preliminary investigation. A 24-hour training suspension was declared to allow for a thorough review of the event.