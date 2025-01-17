Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Syria claims to thwart weapons smuggling attempt into Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Syrian authorities claimed on Friday to have thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into Lebanon, Syrian state media SANA reported.

The weapons, which included a number of missiles, were said to have been crossing into Lebanon from an illegal crossing before they could reach Lebanese territory. 

Images released by SANA show the weapons included shipment of rifles, grenade launchers, and Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Iran backs a number of terror groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon who are currently observing a ceasefire with Israel - although have been accused of attempting to violate said ceasefire.

Justice Min. releases names of Palestinian prisoners to be released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 05:09 PM
Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to long-term stability, Putin says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 04:44 PM
Putin, Pezeshkian sign Russia-Iran strategic partnership agreement
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 04:28 PM
IDF approves resumption of Ashkelon-Sderot railway line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:57 PM
All clear given after suspicious letter arrives at US embassy in Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:44 PM
ICC prosecutor meets with Syria's de facto ruler in Damascus, SANA says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 03:29 PM
Iran and Russia can finalize nuclear plant agreements, Pezeshkian says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 01:36 PM
WHO upbeat on scaling up aid under Gaza ceasefire terms
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 12:42 PM
Gov't set to meet at 3:30 p.m. to approve hostage deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/17/2025 12:02 PM
Netanyahu requests cancellation of testimony due to medical reasons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 11:08 AM
Iranian president arrives in Moscow for treaty signing with Putin
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 10:50 AM
Katz cancels administrative detention orders against Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 10:04 AM
'Significant progress' in talks between Netanyahu, Smotrich
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/17/2025 09:36 AM
IDF begins proceedings against haredim who did not report for draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 09:20 AM
Macron to travel to Lebanon on Friday
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 07:27 AM