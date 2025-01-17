Syria claims to thwart weapons smuggling attempt into Lebanon

Syrian authorities claimed on Friday to have thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into Lebanon, Syrian state media SANA reported.

مديرية الأمن العام في طرطوس: بعد التنسيق مع جهاز الاستخبارات في المحافظة ومن خلال متابعة ورصد مستمرين، تم إحباط عملية تهريب أسلحة كانت متوجهة إلى لبنان عبر معابر غير شرعية، ومصادرة الأسلحة والصواريخ قبيل دخولها الأراضي اللبنانية.#سانا pic.twitter.com/gq01S2RYjU — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) January 17, 2025

The weapons, which included a number of missiles, were said to have been crossing into Lebanon from an illegal crossing before they could reach Lebanese territory.

Images released by SANA show the weapons included shipment of rifles, grenade launchers, and Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Iran backs a number of terror groups in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon who are currently observing a ceasefire with Israel - although have been accused of attempting to violate said ceasefire.