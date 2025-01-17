Justice Ministry releases names of Palestinian prisoners to be released in deal

The Israeli Justice Ministry released a page on their website on Friday that listed about 95 Palestinian prisoners that would be released in a hostage release deal with Hamas.

According to the deal's outline, their release will not take place before Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Most of the prisoners on the list are women, and only one prisoner on the list, who was under the age of 18 at the time of their arrest, was convicted of murder, according to a Ynet report.

The list of names on the ministry's website shows that a vast majority of those arrested were after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. About less then 10 were arrested before the attacks.

This is a developing story.