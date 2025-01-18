Otzma Yehudit members to submit letters of resignation to government on Sunday

Otzma Yehudit announced that its members would be submitting letters of resignation to the government on Sunday in a Saturday statement.

"In light of the reckless approval of the agreement with the terrorist organization Hamas, which involves the release of hundreds of murderers with the blood of men, women, and children on their hands, this agreement sacrifices the IDF’s achievements in the war, includes the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza, and halts the fighting in Gaza. It is nothing less than a surrender to Hamas," the statement reads.

The party announced that Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu, along with committee chairs MKs Zvika Fogel and Limor Son Har-Melech, as well as MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, will step down from their positions.