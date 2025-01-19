Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Hope of brining loved ones back home': Zelensky writes on X

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X on Sunday wishing for peace and stability in the Middle East after three hostages returned home.

"The release of hostages after many months of war between Israel and Hamas is a deeply meaningful moment," he wrote. "Seeing families reunited and knowing the tears of relief and joy it brings is something we can all connect with. As Ukrainians, we know the pain of separation and hope of bringing loved ones back home."

"The path to lasting peace and dignity for all people is still long and challenging, but we hope for further progress toward security, stability, and normal life in the entire Middle East," Zelensky wrote. "Ukraine wishes for peace, justice, and reliable security guarantees for all nations, just as we continue to fight for them ourselves."



