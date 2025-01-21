Shin Bet to open investigation into terrorist's entry into Israel

The terrorist responsible for Tuesday evening's terror attack in Tel Aviv underwent a security assessment, including an interrogation along with additional tests upon arrival in Israel, the Shin Bet said in a statement Tuesday evening.

After the assessments, a decision was made that there were no security reasons to prevent the terrorist from entry into Israel, the statement continued.

Shin Bet further stated that the case would be investigated.

This statement was in response to Interior Minister Moshe Arbel saying that border control officers at Ben Gurion Airport refused to let in the terrorist and demanded that an investigation be opened into the matter, and calling on Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar "to investigate the serious incident and draw lessons from it as soon as possible."