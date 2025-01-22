Toddler among two killed in knife attack in Germany

The suspected attacker is a 28-year-old Afghan national.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Updated: JANUARY 22, 2025 15:56
Frontex’s Executive Director Hans Leijtens speaks to German and Greek border police during his visit at the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, near Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, February 29, 2024. (photo credit: STOYAN NENOV/REUTERS)
A child and adult man were killed and two others wounded in a knife attack in a park in Aschaffenburgin in Bavaria, Germany, on Wednesday morning, according to police and German media reports. 

The 41-year-old man reportedly stepped between the 2-year-old child and the attacker, Welt reported. Neither victim has yet to be named.

The suspect was detained at the scene in Schoental park, an English-style garden in the Bavarian city, where the attack occurred at around 1045 GMT.

Police arrested two people in connection with the attack but later clarified one is being held as a witness.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the site where a car drove into a crowd of a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany December 21, 2024 (credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)
Background of the attack

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, though police noted that the suspect attempted to escape through railways - and local rail traffic has been suspended as a consequence.

Police confirmed the suspected attacker is a 28-year-old Afghan national. 

Police in Germany have been on high alert since the ramming attack on a Christmas market in December.

REUTERS contributed to this report.



