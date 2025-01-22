Toddler among two killed in knife attack in Germany

A child and adult man were killed and two others wounded in a knife attack in a park in Aschaffenburgin in Bavaria, Germany, on Wednesday morning, according to police and German media reports.

❗ UPDATE ASCHAFFENBURG ❗Der Bereich um den Tatort ist nach wie vor weiträumig abgesperrt. Eine Person befindet sich in Polizeigewahrsam.Es gibt keine Hinweise auf weitere Tatverdächtige. Es besteht keine Gefahr für die Bevölkerung.#AB2201 — Polizei Unterfranken (@PolizeiUFR) January 22, 2025

The 41-year-old man reportedly stepped between the 2-year-old child and the attacker, Welt reported. Neither victim has yet to be named.

The suspect was detained at the scene in Schoental park, an English-style garden in the Bavarian city, where the attack occurred at around 1045 GMT.

❗ UPDATE ASCHAFFENBURG❗Bei den beiden Verstorbenen handelt es sich um einen 41-jährigen Mann und einen zwei Jahre alten Jungen.Bei dem Festgenommenen handelt es sich um einen 28-jährigen afghanischen Staatsangehörigen.#AB2201 — Polizei Unterfranken (@PolizeiUFR) January 22, 2025

Police arrested two people in connection with the attack but later clarified one is being held as a witness. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the site where a car drove into a crowd of a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany December 21, 2024 (credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)

Background of the attack

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, though police noted that the suspect attempted to escape through railways - and local rail traffic has been suspended as a consequence.

Police confirmed the suspected attacker is a 28-year-old Afghan national.

Police in Germany have been on high alert since the ramming attack on a Christmas market in December.

REUTERS contributed to this report.