Jerusalem Post
Man sets himself alight outside synagogue in Tunisia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 24, 2025 22:50

A man set himself on fire outside a synagogue on al-Hurriyah Street in Tunisia on Friday, the country's interior ministry confirmed.

The man reportedly ran toward a security officer and was shot by a second officer out of precaution, the ministry said. 

One police officer was wounded during the incident and is receiving treatment for burns. A nearby civilian was also hurt and is receiving medical attention, although the nature of the injury was not disclosed although he is in stable condition.

The arsonist has been identified, the ministry added. He was said to have been suffering psychological problems.

Footage of the fire circulating online, which the Jerusalem Post cannot authenticate, revealed a large flame and a man running around while alight.

The American Jewish Committee said they were "horrified" by the news - noting that synagogues have been targeted in the country over the last few years. 

"In May 2023, five people were killed in a terror attack near Tunisia's historic El Ghriba Synagogue on the island of Djerba during the annual Jewish pilgrimage during Lag BaOmer; in October 2023, part of the El Hamma Synagogue complex was burned in an arson attack; and in February 2024, the courtyard of a Sfax synagogue was burned," the AJC said in a statement. "These have been hard years for all Tunisians - and especially the Jewish community. Recent attempts to promote hate and division must not be allowed to overcome Tunisia's pluralistic identity."

