The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Israeli, Jewish orgs. aware of threats to Tunisian Jews for months - exclusive

Israeli officials said that there is a secret plan for massive aliyah from Tunisia, but it is unclear if the Jewish community members are interested in immigrating to Israel.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 10, 2023 09:44

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 09:46
Jewish worshippers attend a religious ceremony at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI)
Jewish worshippers attend a religious ceremony at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI)

Behind the scenes of the attack at an ancient synagogue in Tunisia, causing four people to be killed, the Israeli government and the Jewish Agency have been monitoring a serious threat against the Jewish community in Djerba for a number of months, The Jerusalem Post has learned.  

A senior Israeli government official said in a closed discussion with Jewish leaders two months ago that "in a small Jewish community in Tunisia, Jews are being picked on by the press and by local police, with a sense of antisemitism coming from the local government."

The senior official said that "We're working on monitoring the situation with the Jewish Agency and with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, trying to create an impact and try to bring these Jews to Israel." 

"We're working on monitoring the situation with the Jewish Agency and with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, trying to create an impact and try to bring these Jews to Israel."

Senior Israeli government official

A secret plan for massive aliyah to Israel from Tunisia

None of the relevant institutions and ministries agreed to comment on this statement but have said that there is a delicate situation in Tunisia regarding the Jewish community. Other officials have said that there is a secret plan for massive aliyah from Tunisia, but it is unclear if the Jewish community members are interested in immigrating to Israel.

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) tweeted on Wednesday in response to the shooting and related to the secret discussions about the Tunisian Jewish community, "about a month and a half ago, in view of the tensions in the country, we held an emergency discussion of the Diaspora Affairs and Aliyah and Integration ministries, with the Jewish Agency, in which we agreed on a joint action that would help the members of the community who wish to immigrate to Israel."

Jewish worshippers arrive at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI) Jewish worshippers arrive at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich tweeted that "the shooting at the ancient synagogue in Djerba at a time when hundreds of Jews are celebrating the revelry of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is another reminder of the vital need to act hard against terrorism all over the world." Smotrich added that he wishes to "share in the grief of the families and strengthen the Jewish community in Djerba."

In June, two policemen standing guard at the Grand Synagogue in the center of the Tunisian capital of Tunis were stabbed. It is not clear whether anyone was in the synagogue at the time of the attack, AFP reported. The suspect, who was imprisoned in 2021 over a terrorism case and has since been released, wounded the officers but was overpowered. 



Tags aliyah synagogue tunisia africa antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by