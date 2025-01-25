IDF to Gazans: For your safety, don't approach off-limit areas, Israeli troops

The spokesperson warned Gazans against entering the Mediterranean Sea in the coming days, approaching IDF troops in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians walk past the rubble of houses and buildings destroyed during the war, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 20, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)
The IDF issued an urgent warning to the residents of the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, cautioning them against approaching areas of Gaza that remain off-limits.

"Pay attention to all the details to prevent any misunderstandings and to maintain your safety," IDF Arabic language spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee wrote on X/Twitter in Arabic. "All existing instructions are still in effect and will remain so until new instructions are issued with the transition to the next stage of the agreement."

The spokesperson warned Gazans against entering the Mediterranean Sea in the coming days, approaching IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, moving from the south to the north of the enclave, and going towards the Netzarim Corridor in the center of the Strip.

Other areas Palestinian civilians shouldn't approach

Adraee also urged the residents of Gaza not to approach the Rafah Crossing or the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza. He also noted that it was forbidden to approach Israeli territory or the buffer zone between Israel and Gaza.

Along with the warning, Adraee included an image of a map of Gaza, with areas that are off-limits highlighted in red.

"If Hamas adheres to all the details of the agreement, the residents of the Gaza Strip will be able to return to the north of the Strip and instructions will be issued in this regard," the spokesperson noted.



