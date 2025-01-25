White House unfreezes one-ton bomb shipment to Israel

The White House has instructed the US Department of Defense to life the freeze imposed by the Biden administration on the supply of one-ton bombs to Israel, according to a senior Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Walla.

Former US President Joe Biden's decision to halt a shipment of one-ton bombs to Israel last May caused on of the biggest crises in US-Israel relations during the 15 months of the war in Gaza.

Israel received notification from the Pentagon about the release of the bombs on Friday, a senior Israeli official said. Some 1,800 MK-84 bombs that have been stored in the United States for over six months will be loaded onto a ship and sent to Israel in the coming days. The White House did not immediately respond to questions regarding the release of the bombs.