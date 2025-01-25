Jerusalem Post
White House unfreezes one-ton bomb shipment to Israel

By WALLA!

The White House has instructed the US Department of Defense to life the freeze imposed by the Biden administration on the supply of one-ton bombs to Israel, according to a senior Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Walla.

Former US President Joe Biden's decision to halt a shipment of one-ton bombs to Israel last May caused on of the biggest crises in US-Israel relations during the 15 months of the war in Gaza.

Israel received notification from the Pentagon about the release of the bombs on Friday, a senior Israeli official said. Some 1,800 MK-84 bombs that have been stored in the United States for over six months will be loaded onto a ship and sent to Israel in the coming days. The White House did not immediately respond to questions regarding the release of the bombs.

