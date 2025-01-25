Hamas violates deal again, fails to provide hostage status report

Hamas has not yet provided the status of the hostages that it was obligated to provide under the ceasefire agreement, Walla reported on Saturday, citing Israeli officials.

According to the report, the list was expected to include details on how many of the hostages remaining in Hamas captivity are still alive and how many are deceased.

An Israeli official reportedly said that failure to provide the list by the end of the day would be another violation of the agreement by Hamas.

Hamas has already violated the agreement by releasing the captive female soldiers before the remaining female civilian hostages, as per the terms of the deal.

IDF Spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said “Hamas failed to meet its obligations to release Israeli female civilian hostages first as part of the agreement." Former hostages Karina Ariev, Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy reunited with their families. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Arbel Yehoud

Israel is attempting to secure the return of 29-year-old civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud, who was supposed to be released on Saturday.

The Prime Minister's office Confirmed that "Israel will not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip – until the release of civilian Arbel Yehoud."

The four female observers were released instead on Saturday. Daniella Gilboa, Liri Elbag, Karina Ariev and Naama Levy reunited with their families after 477 days in captivity in Gaza.