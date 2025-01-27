Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Security Council demands M23 stop advance on Goma in eastern Congo

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 27, 2025 05:08

The United Nations Security Council on Sunday demanded that M23 rebel forces stop an ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and that "external forces" in the region immediately withdraw.

"The members of the Security Council are also deeply alarmed by continued occurrences of GPS jamming and spoofing activities in support of M23 operations in North Kivu, which represent imminent risk to civil aviation safety and negatively impact the delivery of humanitarian assistance to populations in need," the council said in a statement.

 

Explosive devices hurled at security forces at Kalandiya checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 01:48 AM
IDF publishes guidelines for Gazans returning to northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2025 12:48 AM
Netanyahu speaks with newly appointed US Defense Secretary Hegseth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 10:52 PM
UN experts decry arrest of pro-Palestinian American journalist in Switze
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 10:14 PM
Trump administration memo tells USAID to put 'America First'
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 09:53 PM
Chikli cancels trip to European Parliament due to security concerns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 09:34 PM
IDF troops in south Lebanon operate against Hezbollah supporters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 09:03 PM
IDF eliminates PIJ terrorist in Gaza, fires warning shots at suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 08:43 PM
Yemen's Houthis leader warns against violation of Gaza ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 06:38 PM
Trump envoy to visit Israel to oversee Gaza ceasefire, report says
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 05:45 PM
Jordan says it firmly rejects any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
By REUTERS
01/26/2025 05:43 PM
Netanyahu thanks Donald Trump for keeping his promise to support Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMICHAI STEIN
01/26/2025 05:05 PM
Smotrich appoints Ilan Rom as Finance Ministry director general
By MAARIV
01/26/2025 03:59 PM
Three released female hostages complete medical checks after week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 02:48 PM
IAF drone strikes armed individuals in Balata, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2025 02:23 PM