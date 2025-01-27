IDF conducts operations in Gaza Strip against suspects who posed threat to soldiers

IDF troops conducted operations against suspected threats in the Gaza Strip on Monday who were deemed dangerous to soldiers in the area, the military said in a statement.

Several threats were identified by the IDF in numerous areas of the Palestinian enclave, and troops fired several warning shots to thwart the suspects.

One suspect was identified by Israeli forces in northern Gaza and did not retreat after the troops fired warning shots. The suspect continued to move towards the forces, who then fired shots to eliminate the threat.

In central Gaza, the Israeli Air Force fired at suspicious vehicles that were moving towards a non-authorized area, according to the ceasefire and hostage deal agreed upon by Hamas and Israel. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Palestinian media reports one dead

One person was allegedly killed in the airstrike, Walla reported Monday night citing Palestinian media.