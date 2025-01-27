IDF airstrike vehicle in Tulkarm

An Israeli aircraft attacked in the Tulkarm area as part of an IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) joint operation, the military announced on Monday.

Later reports in Israeli media clarified that the airstrike occurred in the Nur a-Shams refugee camp.

Footage from the scene indicates that a car was destroyed, leading to an explosive fire with a pillar of smoke rising into the sky.

Two Palestinians were in the vehicle at the time of the airstrike, according to Palestinians quoted in Israeli media.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that one of the passengers was killed and the other was moderately injured, according to Israeli media reports. IDF airstrike targets vehicle in Tulkarm, January 27, 2025. (credit: screenshot)

Wider context

This comes amid the IDF's Operation Iron Wall, aiming to remove Palestinian terrorists from Jenin and the wider area.

The IDF began a wide-ranging operation on Palestinian terror in Jenin last Tuesday, killing several terrorists in the mission meant to last a minimum of several days and potentially much longer.

The campaign, dubbed “Operation Iron Wall,” includes drones and helicopter air support. There were also reportedly tanks in the vicinity – although not entering Jenin – and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Duvdevan, Egoz, other special forces, and engineering forces from Battalion 90 were all involved.