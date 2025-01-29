Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Switzerland plans to end international adoptions

By REUTERS

Switzerland's government said on Wednesday it planned to ban international adoptions due to concerns about abuses in the practice.

Based on the findings of an independent group of experts, the government said that "even well-crafted adoption laws cannot prevent abuse and that a ban is the best way to adequately protect all those affected, particularly children."

The government said it aimed to draw up a proposal by the end of next year for a public consultation on the ban.

It said that serious irregularities had occurred in international adoptions in the past and that it had taken its decision after commissioning the report by the experts.

It also noted that the number of such adoptions has recently fallen sharply, from several hundred to about 30 per year. It said that it would explore possible exceptions under the legislative process, in particular for intrafamily adoptions, in which children are adopted by a step-parent or relative.

IDF, Shin Bet confiscate and destroy over 150 explosive devices in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan meets with Hamas leader, delegation in Ankara
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:09 PM
Germany in consultations on sending contingent to EU Rafah border mission
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:48 PM
Nearly 40 bodies at morgue after India's Kumbh stampede
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:46 PM
Plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State kills 18
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:26 PM
Tel Aviv police arrest illegal resident from Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 12:24 PM
IDF demolishes home of terrorist in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 11:46 AM
Nazareth resident fatally shot in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 07:10 AM
Taiwan may offer help for industry over Trump tariff threats
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 04:41 AM
Casualties feared after stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:52 AM
Rubio thanks Qatari PM for Gaza hostage mediation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 03:26 AM
Trump orders end to federal support for gender affirming care for minors
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 01:05 AM
Russia, Syria to hold further talks on Russian military bases in Syria
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:16 AM
IDF fires warning shots at suspects in Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2025 10:15 PM
US sending patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/28/2025 10:03 PM