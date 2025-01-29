Israeli strike kills three Turks attempting to cross from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey says - report

An Israeli airstrike killed three Turkish citizens who attempted to cross illegally from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
"We condemn in the strongest terms this unlawful attack that resulted in the death of our citizens," the ministry said in a statement, without mentioning when the incident took place.
The ministry said that procedures are being developed to repatriate their bodies to Turkey.
"As we have emphasized on every occasion, Israel must immediately end its aggressive policies that disregard human life and escalate tensions in our region," the ministry said.
The Jerusalem Post has reached out to the IDF for comment on the alleged incident and is awaiting a response.