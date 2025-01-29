Syria's leader Sharaa named president for transitional period, state news agency says

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was named president for a transitional period, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday, citing commander Hassan Abdel Ghani.

Sharaa was also authorised to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional phase which will carry out its task until a new constitution is adopted, SANA reported, citing Abdel Ghani.

The announcements emerged during a meeting in Damascus attended by commanders of armed groups that fought alongside Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to oust Bashar al-Assad from power.

Plans for Syria

Al-Sharaa, the head of Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), said that Syria will not be used to destabilize any other Arab nation in an interview with Arab-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat in December.

“Syria is tired of wars and being used for others’ agendas," al-Sharaa told Asharq Al-Awsat. "We want to restore trust and rebuild our country as part of the Arab world.”

“We are now focused on state-building," Al-Sharaa, better known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, said. "The revolution ended with the regime's fall, and we will not allow it to spread elsewhere. Syria will not be a platform to threaten or unsettle any Arab or Gulf country."

Al-Sharaa became the de-facto leader of Syria after a lightning offensive by HTS rebels pushed former Syrian president Bashar Assad out of the country. Western countries are cautiously opening channels with the HTS-backed interim caretaker government, fearing the rise of the Islamic State in Syria.

Yet, al-Sharaa claims that he has different plans for Syria, pointing to other neighbors, such as Saudi Arabia, as examples of what a new Syria could look like.