Katz: Israel will not allow Syria to become like southern Lebanon

The Israel Air Force is currently attacking south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to several local reports.

A series of blasts and the sound of airplanes flying low were heard over the Syrian capital late on Tuesday, residents of the city and Reuters reporters there said.

Al-Hadath reported that the airstrikes targeted a group of military vehicles inside Al-Kiswah in the outskirts of Damascus.

The IDF was reportedly conducting raids on two military sites south of Damascus, Al-Akhbar reported, citing Syrian Observatory.

The Israeli Air Force is currently striking targets to the South of the Syrian Capital of Damascus. pic.twitter.com/EiN7vDfGo4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 25, 2025

No terrorists in buffer zone

"Over the past few hours, the IDF struck military targets in southern Syria including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons," the military said. "The presence of military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria pose a threat to the citizens of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel will not allow Syria to be retaken by terrorist forces.

"We will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces and terrorist organizations in the country to establish a presence in the security zone of southern Syria will be met with fire," he said in a Tuesday statement.

"The Air Force is currently conducting powerful strikes in southern Syria as part of our new policy of demilitarizing the region. We will not jeopardize the security of our citizens. Any attempt by Syrian regime forces and terrorist organizations to entrench themselves in the security zone of southern Syria will be met with fire."