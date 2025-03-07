Dermer voices Israeli objection to US-Hamas talks in 'tense' call - report

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer voiced Israel's objection to direct talks between the United States and Hamas in a "tense" conversation with US Hostages' Affairs Envoy Adam Boehler on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official told Walla's Barak Ravid on Friday.

Boehler was leading the secret talks between the White House and Hamas over the release of hostages, as confirmed by The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

An Israeli source told the Post on Wednesday that Israel wasn’t too enthusiastic about the talks. The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Israel expressed its opinion to the United States regarding the direct talks with Hamas.”

Senior Trump administration officials had informed Israeli officials in early February that they were considering holding direct talks with Hamas. Israel, at the time, advised the Trump administration not to do so, especially not without preconditions. Despite this, the US moved forward with direct talks with Hamas.

Boehler met with senior Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, on several occasions. Most notably, the latest meeting occurred on Tuesday with Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas political officer and head of the organization's negotiating team. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a 40 signatures debate, in Knesset, March 3, 2025 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

These meetings marked the first known direct dialogue between Hamas and US officials since the US designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997. Such talks run counter to long-standing US policy against direct contact with groups that Washington lists as foreign terrorist organizations.

White House: Boehler has the authority to negotiate directly with Hamas

The White House previously said Boehler has the authority to negotiate directly with Hamas.

“When it comes to the negotiations that you’re referring to, first of all, the special envoy who’s engaged in those negotiations does have the authority,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.

She said Israel was consulted, and she said Boehler’s work was a “good faith effort to do what’s right for the American people.

"Israel was consulted on this matter," White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said in a statement. "Dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is a good faith effort to do what's right for the American people.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.