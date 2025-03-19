IDF denies airstrike on UN compound in Gaza, local medics claim one killed

The IDF denied claims that it carried out a strike on a UN compound in Gaza on Wednesday, in response to reports by Gaza's health ministry that a foreign national was killed in the alleged strike.

Gaza's health ministry claimed that one was killed and four other people were wounded in an IAF strike on the site of a United Nations headquarters in central Gaza City.

According to Palestinian media, the person who was killed was a UN employee.

The IDF said it "did not strike a UN compound in Deir el Balah," and called on media outlets to act with caution regarding unverified reports.

This comes against the backdrop of ongoing IAF strikes against terror targets in Gaza.

The Palestinian National Council (PNC) condemned the alleged strike, calling it a "flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian law."

Hamas's media office published a statement on its telegram saying "the Israeli occupation commits a horrific crime by targeting UN personnel in the Gaza Strip, killing one foreign worker and seriously wounding five others."

"This blatant attack amounts to a full-fledged war crime," Hamas added.

Hamas and other terrorist groups have systematically used UN facilities throughout the war in Gaza. Many such facilities have been found to have tunnels underneath them, or have been used as hiding places for terrorists.

Hostages taken on October 7 have also reported being held in UN facilities, such as schools, shelters, houses, and other UN sites.