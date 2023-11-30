Released hostage says he was held by UNRWA teacher in Gaza - report

One of the hostages, recently released from Gaza, revealed on Wednesday that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a UNRWA teacher.

The story was publicized on X by Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker.

The hostage also stated that the teacher who held him captive was a father of 10 children. Additionally, the hostage had barely been provided food or medical attention, and was locked away by the teacher.

Furthermore, Boker's report also cites another hostage saying that he was held hostage by a Gazan doctor as he was treating children patients.

The UNRWA school in Nablus

A report from the beginning of the month saw a UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank posting a video to its official Facebook page in which a young student called for the victory of Hamas’s “Jihad warriors” in Gaza. Red Cross vehicle carrying hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, arrives at Rafah border, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in southern Gaza Strip, November 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The report also documented several examples of teachers at UNRWA schools in Gaza praising the attacks on social media, and found ties between Hamas terrorists and UNRWA schools.

The report also found that more than 100 Hamas terrorists were confirmed to have graduated from UNRWA schools.