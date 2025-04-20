Lapid: If we don't stop violent rhetoric, there will be a political assassination

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a speech on Sunday: "Two weeks before the October failure, I held a press conference in which I warned that we were on the way to war and a security disaster. The government refused to listen. I now want to warn again, this time based on unequivocal intelligence information: We are on the way to another disaster."

"This time it will come from within. The levels of incitement and madness are unprecedented. The red line has been crossed. If we don't stop this, there will be a political assassination here. Maybe more than one. Jews will kill Jews," he added.