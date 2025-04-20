Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid: If we don't stop violent rhetoric, there will be a political assassination

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 20, 2025 19:58

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a speech on Sunday: "Two weeks before the October failure, I held a press conference in which I warned that we were on the way to war and a security disaster. The government refused to listen. I now want to warn again, this time based on unequivocal intelligence information: We are on the way to another disaster."

"This time it will come from within. The levels of incitement and madness are unprecedented. The red line has been crossed. If we don't stop this, there will be a political assassination here. Maybe more than one. Jews will kill Jews," he added. 

IDF soldiers kill terrorist who opened fire on them in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 07:53 PM
IDF arrests civilians that crossed into Gaza security buffer zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 07:17 PM
Israel Police arrests Border Police officer over sexual offenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 06:35 PM
Oren Smadja, Emily Damari to light torch for independence day ceremony
By MAARIV
04/20/2025 06:24 PM
Ronen Bar requests extension to submit affidavit dismissal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 05:26 PM
Two athletes die in Kazakhstan half-marathon
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 05:17 PM
Britain intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea in recent days
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 05:00 PM
Netanyahu Monday trial hearing will be shortened
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 04:49 PM
Five arrested on suspicion of planting an explosive device in building
By MAARIV
04/20/2025 03:10 PM
Israeli security cabinet to meet Tuesday
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/20/2025 03:03 PM
Yair Lapid to issue statement Sunday evening
By WALLA!
04/20/2025 01:02 PM
Israeli drone strikes a vehicle in southern Lebanon, kills 2 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 12:34 PM
19-year-old indicted for sex abuse against female cousin
By SARAH BEN-NUN
04/20/2025 12:31 PM
Al Qaeda affiliate says it killed 70 soldiers in Benin, SITE reports
By REUTERS
04/20/2025 11:31 AM
Sinkhole gapes open on Herbert Samuel street in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2025 09:24 AM