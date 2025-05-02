IDF conducts airstrike near Damascus's presidential palace

The IDF conducted an airstrike in Damascus near the presidential palace early on Friday morning, according to Israeli media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that this was due to Israel not allowing any danger to the Druze community, their offices announced in a joint statement, according to Maariv.

“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime. We will not allow forces to be sent south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community,” they said.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's Druze community protested against anti-Druze violence in Syria.

On Thursday evening, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that "The recent violence and inflammatory rhetoric targeting members of the Druze community in Syria is reprehensible and unacceptable." Syrian security forces check vehicles at the entrance of Druze town of Sahnaya, Syria, May 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

"The interim authorities must stop the fighting, hold perpetrators of violence and civilian harm accountable for their actions, and ensure the security of all Syrians," Bruce added.

US against Syrian sectarianism

"Sectarianism will only sink Syria and the region into chaos and more violence. We have seen that Syrians can solve their disputes peacefully through negotiations. We call for a representative future government that protects and integrates all of Syria’s communities, including ethnic and religious minorities."