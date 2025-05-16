Trump: 'People are starving' in Gaza, US will address it

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that "we're monitoring what's happening in Gaza and we're going to address it - people are starving there," while concluding his Gulf tour in Abu Dhabi.

The US should take control of the Gaza Strip, deal with Hamas, and turn it into a freedom zone, US President Donald Trump said Thursday in Qatar.

“If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone,” he said during a business roundtable.

“Let some good things happen, put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with,” Trump was quoted as saying.

IDF officials have "privately concluded that Palestinians in Gaza face widespread starvation unless aid deliveries are restored within weeks," the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Trump took credit for release of Gaza hostages

US President Donald Trump took credit for the release of hostages from Gaza, telling reporters as he was boarding Air Force One on Wednesday, “Without the United States, the hostages would not be alive now. There are about 20 alive; we will get them out, step by step.

“Israel fought for a long time. They deserve a lot of credit; my people deserve a lot of credit, too,” he added.

This is a developing story.