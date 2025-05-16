France's Macron: Gaza conditions are 'intolerable,' hopes to discuss it with Netanyahu and Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed on Friday that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was unacceptable, and said he hoped to discuss the matter soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is intolerable," Macron told reporters, as he attended a meeting of European leaders in Albania.

"We are reaching a level that we have never seen before, in terms of the humanitarian impact, since the beginning of this," said Macron.

Macron: Priority is reaching a ceasefire

Macron said the priority was on getting a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas, and restoring access to humanitarian aid.

"I will have the opportunity to speak about this with Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have also raised the matter with President Trump," he said. French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after a joint press conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

Trump, who ended a Middle East tour on Friday with no apparent progress towards a new ceasefire as Israel steps up its military campaign, has acknowledged Gaza's growing hunger crisis and the need for aid deliveries.