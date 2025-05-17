WATCH: IDF begins renewed offensive in Gaza with operation 'Gideon’s Chariots'

The IDF announced that it had begun Operation "Gideon's Chariots" in Gaza in a Friday night statement.

The military said that it had launched several strikes and deployed forces to seize swaths of land in the Gaza Strip to renew its offensive in the enclave.

The Air Force has attacked the Gaza Strip 60 times since Friday morning, with a bomb being heard every four minutes, Maariv reported. The Air Force has increased the scope of attacks in the Gaza Strip in recent days and is at an even greater pace than the attacks on the eve of the first maneuver in October 2023.

Those neighboring the Gaza border have reported hearing loud explosions on Friday, Walla reported.

IDF expands war to defeat Hamas

The IDF added that the operation's goals were to release the hostages and to defeat Hamas.

A security source told The Jerusalem Post previously that "the IDF intends to remain in any area that is conquered to prevent terrorism from returning. It will handle cleansed locations according to the Rafah model, where all threats were eliminated, and it became part of the security zone."

The military reportedly postponed the operation until US President Donald Trump left the Middle East after his diplomatic visit to the area.

Avi Ashkenazi contributed to this report