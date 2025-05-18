Hamas offers to release half of the hostages, Sirens sound for Houthi missile

(L-R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff. (photo credit: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch, JIM WATSON/AFP, Adam Smigielski)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel’s negotiating team to remain in Doha for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal to “exhaust all efforts to release our hostages,” an Israeli source stated Saturday night.

The prime minister was in communication throughout Saturday with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, as part of efforts to “dissuade Hamas from its refusal” in negotiations, the source stated.

"The prime minister gave the team full freedom of action," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night, regarding the claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not grant a sufficient mandate to the Israeli delegation in Doha.