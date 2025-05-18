Hamas offers to release half of the hostages, Sirens sound for Houthi missile
Netanyahu instructs Israel's negotiating team to 'exhaust all efforts to release our hostages'
There has been no progress three days into the Gaza deal negotiations in Doha, Qatar, an Israeli source told The Post on Friday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel’s negotiating team to remain in Doha for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal to “exhaust all efforts to release our hostages,” an Israeli source stated Saturday night.
The prime minister was in communication throughout Saturday with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, as part of efforts to “dissuade Hamas from its refusal” in negotiations, the source stated.
"The prime minister gave the team full freedom of action," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night, regarding the claims that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not grant a sufficient mandate to the Israeli delegation in Doha.
Hamas offers to release half of remaining hostages for two month ceasefire - report
Hamas doubted whether the US was able to compel Netanyahu to abide by the terms of any agreement, following the release of Edan Alexander last week.
Hamas has offered to release half of the remaining living hostages and a number of bodies in exchange for a two-month ceasefire, Palestinian sources told Sky News Arabia.
In addition to demanding a temporary ceasefire, Hamas also conditioned the release on the immediate resumption of aid deliveries.
Hamas also wants strong American guarantees that negotiations to end the war will begin during the temporary ceasefire and that Israel will stop placing conditions and obstacles to the delivery of aid.
Sirens sound following rocket launch from Yemen
The IDF announced it had identified a missile launched from Yemen into Israeli territory on Sunday morning.
Air defense systems were activated to intercept the missile.
'It's not perfect, but it will feed people': US Gaza aid director calls for support - report
Woods said that the international aid community would face a choice: this is the way aid will be distributed in Gaza. "Will you participate?"
Jake Wood, founder and executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), told CNN's Jeremy Diamond on Saturday that the plan was "not perfect, but would feed people."
Wood told Diamond that the situation on the ground is clearly urgent and that they couldn't afford to wait to get aid in.
He reiterated that the GHF was committed to being operational in Gaza by the end of the month, but that "there was no time like the present" to begin entry of aid into the Gaza Strip and that he had asked Israel to bring forward the entry of aid.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.