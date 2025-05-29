Jerusalem Post
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies five killed at aid distribution site

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) denied reports of five Palestinian deaths following yesterday's distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, Ynet reported on Thursday.

"We continue to see false reports of deaths, mass injuries, and chaos at secure distribution sites. We would like to clarify again: there have been no deaths at any of the organization's locations. So far, two Gaza residents have required medical treatment at the scene - one due to dehydration and the other who was injured by other people seeking assistance. The conflicting reports originate from Hamas and are untrue," GHF said. 

