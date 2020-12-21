AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets broader US approval for lung cancer
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 21, 2020 07:35
AstraZeneca said on Monday the U.S. medicines regulator had approved the British drugmaker's lung cancer therapy, Tagrisso, to treat another type of tumor in the lungs when diagnosed at an early stage.
Tagrisso has been approved in the United States for adjuvant treatment of adults patients diagnosed early enough for the tumor to be surgically removed, and who have a mutation of the EGFR gene, AstraZeneca said.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com