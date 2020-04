IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday morning that the "decision to lock down is a difficult one, but it is justified and it is important to respect it."He continued, "The distance does not stop closeness or deep sympathy with sorrow, even in this special time, we will do everything so as to stay a stable surface for you all."His speech was during the "Falling Flag" ceremony for Remembrance Day.