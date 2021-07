Shaked also warned Israel is close to reaching 1,000 infected with COVID-19 per day.

The interior minister also noted on her interview that there will be no escape from further restrictions, if Israel reach 300-400 Coronavirus patients in serious condition.

Interior minister Ayelet Shaked gave an interview to N12 on Wednesday, advocating the return of the Green Pass restrictions, which were removed by former health minister Yuli Edelstein early last month.