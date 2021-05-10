Baby struck in head with stone at riots

Victims of the riots that broke out across Jerusalem have been evacuated to the emergency room, Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem's Mount Scopus reported.There are currently six people being treated, all with mild injuries.A 7-month old baby was among the injured, after being injured in the head by a rock. She remains under observation in the pediatric emergency room after undergoing initial treatment.A 28 year old man injured after his car swerved off the road, a 16 year old boy with a rubber bullet injury, two men with tear gas injuries, and a man with a hand injury after being hit by a rock, are also among those being treated.