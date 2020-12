The statement, released by the official news agency of Bahrain on Friday, stated that a previous comment made by Bahraini Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, according to which no distinction would be given to products from Israel and the West Bank, "was misunderstood."

Bahrain clarified on Saturday that it will not allow the import of Israeli goods produced in settlements in the West Bank, Israeli media reported.