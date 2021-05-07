Balad chair joins Sheikh Jarrah protests, IDF on high alert

Balad chair Sami Abu Shehadeh said he will join protesters at Sheikh Jarrah on Friday "to continue the struggle for the rights of the residents."
"The just struggle of [Sheikh Jarrah's] locals should be shared by all those who seek justice and equality and oppose the occupation," Abu Shehadeh tweeted Friday afternoon, noting that he was on his way to Sheikh Jarrah to show solidarity with residents fighting for their homes.
Protests were scheduled to begin at Sheikh Jarrah at 4:00 p.m. Israel time. The IDF has sent reinforcement to the city, preparing for possible riots to break out later during the day.
בדרך לשיח' ג'ראח לחזק את תושביה בימים קשים אלו. מאבקם הצודק של התושבים אמור להיות גם מאבקם של כל שוחרי הצדק והשוויון ומתנגדי העוול והכיבוש.נתראה היום בשיח' ג'ראח בשעה 16:00 להמשיך להיאבק למען זכות התושבים בבתיהם ונגד גירושם.— Sami Abou Shahadeh (@ShahadehAbou) May 7, 2021
Protests were scheduled to begin at Sheikh Jarrah at 4:00 p.m. Israel time. The IDF has sent reinforcement to the city, preparing for possible riots to break out later during the day.
On Thursday, demonstrations in support of the legal battles of the Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah took place in Gaza, Palestinian media reported.
Since Sunday, at least 12 Palestinians were injured in previous demonstrations for the same cause in Jerusalem. Three required medical treatment.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
The High Court can either uphold the lower court decisions to evict the Palestinian families in favor of the Nahalat Shimon Company or overturn that decision and allow the Palestinians to stay.