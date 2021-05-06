Israeli security forces on high alert in response to Sheikh Jarrah

Another contributor to the attentiveness of Israeli security forces is the fact that this Friday is the last Friday of Ramadan.

The High Court on Thursday pushed off the decision in the tumultuous case of four Palestinian families in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to next week. The four families are fighting eviction or the relinquishment of ownership and starting rent payments to the Israeli Nahalat Shimon Company. Throughout the duration of the holiday, tensions ran high, leading to multiple protests that resulted in injuries on both sides.The High Court on Thursday pushed off the decision in the tumultuous case of four Palestinian families in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to next week.The four families are fighting eviction or the relinquishment of ownership and starting rent payments to the Israeli Nahalat Shimon Company.

Israeli security forces are on high-alert after the threats of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, and the recent demonstrations and tensions in Sheikh Jarrah, KAN reported on Thursday.