Bank of Israel director-general Hezi Kalo announces retirement

Hezi Kalo, director-general of the Bank of Israel announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Kalo wil be retiring on September 15, 2020, after having served 12 years as director-general of the Bank of Israel.

During those 12 years, he served alongside three governors; Prof. Stanley Fischer; Prof. Karnit Flug and current governor of the Bank of Israel, Prof. Amir Yaron, appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018.