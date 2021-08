The virus in question is one that is usually vaccinated against in winter, but broke out this year in the summer. The children are suffering from severe respiratory disease that requires 10 days of hospitalization with oxygen. Due to the outbreak, some of the children are in the hallways of the hospital.

The pediatric ward at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon has been closed to new patients after 34 children were hospitalized with a severe respiratory virus, according to Channel 13.