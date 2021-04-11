The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Battle against Iran is giant task, Netanyahu says, hinting at Mossad ops.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 11, 2021 20:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "the battle against Iran and its proxies and against Iranian armament is a giant task."
In a possible hint to the reported Mossad operation taking the uranium enrichment machines offline within hours of their launch, Netanyahu said: "The situation that exists today is not necessarily the one that will exist tomorrow."
On Friday, the US and Iran continued indirect negotiations for their return to the Iran deal. Though some of the other parties to the Iran deal expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached, Iran maintained its stance that all post-2015 sanctions be removed before it takes any steps to return to compliance with the deal’s nuclear limitations.

Thousands attend funerals of Deir Al-assad shooting victims - report
Court sentences Lod rabbi accused of sexually abusing students to 6 years
Egyptian court jails student in case that led to sex crimes debate
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 07:37 PM
Parole board to examine request by Tzipi Refaeli to shorten sentence
Palestinian Police thwarts large smuggling attempt of drugs into Gaza
Israeli Paralympic rower Samuel wins silver in European Championship
Court extends arrest of suspects who burned down bus in east Jerusalem
Coronavirus in Israel: Taba Crossing to operate similarly to Ben-Gurion
Man indicted for murder of his 14-year-old son
Kinneret falls by 1 cm over the weekend
Armed man fires shots in Hawaii hotel, barricades self in room - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 12:16 PM
Miki Zohar to head powerful Knesset committee
Coronavirus in Israel: 86 new cases, 0.8% of tests return positive
Coronavirus in IDF: 16 infected, 230 in quarantine
Closure on West Bank, Gaza on Remembrance, Independence Days
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by