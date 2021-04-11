Battle against Iran is giant task, Netanyahu says, hinting at Mossad ops.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that "the battle against Iran and its proxies and against Iranian armament is a giant task."In a possible hint to the reported Mossad operation taking the uranium enrichment machines offline within hours of their launch, Netanyahu said: "The situation that exists today is not necessarily the one that will exist tomorrow."On Friday, the US and Iran continued indirect negotiations for their return to the Iran deal. Though some of the other parties to the Iran deal expressed optimism that an agreement can be reached, Iran maintained its stance that all post-2015 sanctions be removed before it takes any steps to return to compliance with the deal’s nuclear limitations.