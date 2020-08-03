Benjamin Netanyahu: I will promote more severe punishment for child abuse

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to a number of child abuse cases and said that he will promote more severe punishment for child abuse, explaining that "the abuse of a helpless child is an inexcusable crime.""I have spoken with the Government-Knesset Liaison David Amsalem and Knesset speaker Miki Zohar and I've also instructed to promote a legislation which will make the punishment for these crimes much more severe," he continued. "We will not accept this depraved phenomenon, and we will fight it with every tool at our disposal."