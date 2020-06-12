Bennet: Government trying to buy calm from Hamas inmates with cakes

Former defense minister Naftali Bennett slammed the government on Friday for agreeing to a series of steps concerning the prison conditions of Hamas members serving time in Israeli prisons.



There is also an offer on the table to add more channels to prison TVs and a way to switch them, which Bennett criticized, saying it will ensure Hamas members “will have a more interesting time.” He was also displeased with an offer allowing a Hamas member will be “present when cakes are made.”

Bennet argued that, among these, is the right to visit the wing where minors are held and “where they recruit the next generation of terrorists!”There is also an offer on the table to add more channels to prison TVs and a way to switch them, which Bennett criticized, saying it will ensure Hamas members “will have a more interesting time.” He was also displeased with an offer allowing a Hamas member will be “present when cakes are made.”

Hamas inmates, and other Palestinian inmates, in Israeli prisons have a history of requesting to control their own diets and being allowed to make their own food to ensure it is Halal.

