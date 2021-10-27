Bennett convenes urgent Yamina meeting after internal clashes

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened an emergency meeting of his Yamina faction on Wednesday night following a dispute with MK Abir Kara. Kara left the party's internal Whatsapp group, calling his colleagues "a party of idiots," following a fight in the group with MK Shirley Pinto.

He later rejoined the group.



אביר קארה עזב את קבוצת הווטסאפ של ימינה, אחרי שכתב: ״מפלגה של מטומטמים״ — עמית סגל Amit Segal (@amit_segal) October 27, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Pinto attacked Kara on Twitter for insulting handicapped people.

"Abir Kara, how can you look at the 1.8 million people with disabilities and say that the obligation to make places accessible is communism? Hurting these 1.8 million people is bullying. The (legitimate) needs of private businesses do not contradict the need for accessibility. Your statement was cheap populism!"