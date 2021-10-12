The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shaked calls blocking Lapid from Israel's premiership a 'fairy tale'

Knesset lawmakers are set to clash on a bill surrounding Palestinian reunification.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 14:18
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) dismissed the possibility of taking action to prevent Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid from becoming prime minister at Tuesday's Jerusalem Post Conference at the capital's Museum of Tolerance. 
Shaked was asked about the possibility of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett retiring from politics ahead of the rotation in the Prime Minister's Office that is set for August 2023. She was asked whether as the new head of Yamina, she would try to bring about the establishment of a right-wing government or allow Lapid to take power and perhaps form a Palestinian state.
"Are we in a fairy tale?” she asked. "I won't answer a hypothetical question, but the current government is working. The government is stable. Give us time to deal with the urgent issues that we have. We’re about to pass the budget and it’s very important. The mayors need this money to operate their cities. We had a lot of challenges. Let’s focus on them."
But she added that she was never among the politicians who ruled out cooperating politically with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu. 
Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"I was never part of the 'just not Bibi' camp," she said. "I was willing to sit with the Likud and Netanyahu. However, after we establish a  government, we need to work with this government. If other parties want to be a part, they would be very welcome. I’d be happy that some of the right-wing parties that are now in the opposition join the coalition."
Shaked is set to face a challenge from the opposition at the Knesset on Wednesday. Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman will bring to a vote his bill that would strictly prohibit Palestinians from marrying Israeli citizens to obtain citizenship and reform the immigration system. 
Following negotiations between Shaked and Rothman, she said she reached an agreement to postpone Rothman's bill and pass new legislation he would work on with New Hope faction head Sharren Haskel. But Rothman said he was only willing to do so if she would rule out making concessions to Meretz and Ra'am (United Arab List) to pass her government-sponsored bill. 
"Some opposition members want to find an excuse to vote with the coalition, and they admit they made a mistake," Shaked said. "I’m doing what I need to do in order to promote Israel according to my values."
Asked about the announcement of Netanyahu's number two in Likud, Yuli Edelstein that he would run against him for the Likud leadership, Shaked said she did not want to get involved.  
"I am not interfering with the Likud," she said. "Let them fight among themselves."   


