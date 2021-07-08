Bennett did not update Lapid on razing of home of terrorist - report

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office did not update the office of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid about the Thursday razing of the West Bank family home of Muntasir Shalabi, who was indicted for killing Yehuda Guetta, 19, in a drive-by shooting, Channel 13 reported.Officials in the Foreign Minister's office wondered why there were not updated so that they could respond appropriately, Channel 13 reported.The demolition of the home came just before the US condemned Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians who are charged and or convicted for terror attacks that claim lives.The US Embassy slammed the decision to raze the home, saying that "the home of an entire family should not be demolished for the actions of one individual."