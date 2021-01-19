Bennett drafts self-employed activists to Yamina

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett succeeded in wooing to his Yamina Party the heads of Ani Shulman, a group representing the interests of Israel's self-employed.

Shulman head Abir Kara announced that he would be on Yamina's list. He called on all self-employed Israelis to join Yamina.

"Only Bennett really cares about the economy, the self-employed and the state," Kara said.

Ani Shulman was founded in 2019, and today holds over 200,000 self-employed Israelis.

Netanyahu reportedly offered Ani Shulman head Abir Kara a prominent position in the Likud. When Kara refused, the meeting, which was leaked, was called.