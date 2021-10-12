The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett meets FIFA president, talks Israeli World Cup bid

FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed the possibility of Israel co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with some of its Middle East neighbors, such as the UAE.

By TAL SPUNGIN  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 21:26
Naftali Bennett meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino on October 12, 2021. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Tuesday evening as part of the latter's first-ever visit to Israel.
In their meeting, Infantino discussed the possibility of Israel co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with some of its Middle East neighbors, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Infantino was asked about a potential Israeli hosting bid while speaking at the 10th Annual Jerusalem Post Conference earlier on Tuesday, saying "nothing is impossible."
"We have been speaking a lot in recent months after the UAE and Israel signed their normalization agreement. So perhaps co-hosting is an option," said the FIFA head.
"The next World Cup after Qatar will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States – obviously three huge countries. So why not Israel?"
FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen speaking at the Jerusalem Post annual conference at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The meeting was also attended by former US secretary of treasury Steven Mnuchin and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, whose institution's first gala was also attended by Infantino.
The FIFA president was also due to meet with Palestinian Football Association (PFA) chairman Jibril Rajoub. 
However, the Palestinian Authority canceled the meeting due to his appearance at the gala, which the PA reportedly viewed as a "violation of the Islamic religion."


