Bennett speaks with UK's Johnson on sidelines of COP26

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday during a meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26).

Johnson stated that the UK needs to learn from the coronavirus booster campaign conducted in Israel. "The booster operation is still underway in the UK, but we need it to run at Israeli speed. We want some of your spirit in the UK."

The British prime minister additionally apologized for the confusion which resulted in Energy Minister Karin Elharrar being unable to access the conference on Monday due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility.